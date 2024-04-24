Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.69. 1,194,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,333. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.48. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

