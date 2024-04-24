HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

