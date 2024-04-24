Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

