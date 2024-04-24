HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.