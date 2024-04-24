Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

