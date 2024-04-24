Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.