Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $19.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $957.00. 547,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $943.75 and a 200 day moving average of $897.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

