Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 641.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,055 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,382. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

