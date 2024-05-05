Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 942,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

