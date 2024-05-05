Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1,136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,575 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 851,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

