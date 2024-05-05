W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.
ESGU stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
