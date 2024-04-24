Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 65.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.79-11.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.790-11.470 EPS.

Medpace Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.14.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.80.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

