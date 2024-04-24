Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.13. 1,018,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $480.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

