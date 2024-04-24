Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 30,886 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,642. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

