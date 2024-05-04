Bare Financial Services Inc Invests $116,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 60,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,021,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

