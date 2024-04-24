Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.03 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 86,071 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR remained flat at $23.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 363,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

