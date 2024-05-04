Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,447 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 194,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $164.46. 5,577,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.