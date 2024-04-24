Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Up 7.2%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. 263,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $734.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

