Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 4,031,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,611. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

