PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $92.35. Approximately 71,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 169,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,081.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 76,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

