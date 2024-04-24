Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 13.48% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $228,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,087,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 133,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 369,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,354. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

