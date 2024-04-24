iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.96. 1,453,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,209. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

