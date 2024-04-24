Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.57. Approximately 375,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 318,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Shawcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

