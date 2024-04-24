Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. 2,048,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,408. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

