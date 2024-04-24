Biox (OTCMKTS:BXIOF) Trading Up 21%

Biox Corp (OTCMKTS:BXIOF – Get Free Report) was up 21% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Biox Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

