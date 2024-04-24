Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.60.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,638. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

