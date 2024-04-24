Yunqi Capital Ltd Invests $19.67 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,805,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 13.8% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,406,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,657. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

