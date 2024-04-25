Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

AUB traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 57,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

