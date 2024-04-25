Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,539 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute accounts for about 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 345,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,154. The company has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

