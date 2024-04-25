Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 302,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 447,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.