1,748,744 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,748,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,059,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 2.6% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned about 2.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 304,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,859. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

