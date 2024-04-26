NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,700 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800,979 shares of company stock worth $940,632,554. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,831. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

