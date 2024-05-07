Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.090-0.120 EPS.
Enviri Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE NVRI traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.68. 647,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Enviri has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enviri will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
