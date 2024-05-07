Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.090-0.120 EPS.

Enviri Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE NVRI traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.68. 647,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. Enviri has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enviri will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

