Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. 626,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,110. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

