Petix & Botte Co Sells 229 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.