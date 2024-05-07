Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $342.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

