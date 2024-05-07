Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.0 billion.

Amgen Stock Down 3.8 %

Amgen stock traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.59. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

