Petix & Botte Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,446. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.