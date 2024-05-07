Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $50.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,867. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

