iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $79.46. 9,280,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,079,021. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

