PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.82. 3,576,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,585. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

