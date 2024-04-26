Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.70. 175,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.33. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.