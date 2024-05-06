Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 383,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,333. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

