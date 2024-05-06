Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

OEF stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.27. 299,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.65 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $228.60.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

