Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $321.32 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

