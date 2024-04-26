Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 682,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.