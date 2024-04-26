Eos Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,052 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.05 and its 200-day moving average is $299.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.