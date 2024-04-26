Eos Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,052 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.37.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SHW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.05 and its 200-day moving average is $299.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
