Eos Management L.P. Has $7.55 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.06. 1,251,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

