Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. 1,223,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

