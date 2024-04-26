Callan Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

